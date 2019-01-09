Report: Knicks and Kings Discussing Enes Kanter-Zach Randolph Trade

New York and Sacramento are discussing an Enes Kanter for Zach Randolph trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, but a deal is not close to being reached:

New York and Sacramento discussing an Enes Kanter-Zach Randolph trade of expiring contracts, but nothing close yet, league sources tell ESPN. Kings would want to send out more expirings in a deal. A third team could be helpful. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2019

Both big men are on expiring contracts. As Wojnarowski reports, the Kings are hoping to send out more expirings in the swap.

Kanter, who is making $18.6 million this year, is currently averaging 14.4 points and 11.0 rebounds in just 26.5 minutes, but the Knicks are 10-31 on the season.

Randolph has not played in 2018-19 and is on an $11.6 million deal.

