Report: Kyle Anderson Signs Four-Year, $37.2 Million Offer Sheet with Grizzlies

Restricted free agent Kyle Anderson has signed a four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Spurs have 48 hours to match.
Anderson, a 24-year-old versatile forward, averaged 7.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game last season.
