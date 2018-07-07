Report: Kyle Anderson Signs Four-Year, $37.2 Million Offer Sheet with Grizzlies

by July 07, 2018
294

Restricted free agent Kyle Anderson has signed a four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Spurs have 48 hours to match.

Anderson, a 24-year-old versatile forward, averaged 7.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game last season.

RELATED
SLAM Presents LEAGUE PETS Ep.3: Kyle Anderson’s Two Dogs

  
