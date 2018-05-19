Report: Lakers Telling Teams ‘No Player Is Untouchable In Trades’

The goal is to keep their young players, but the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly willing to trade anyone for the right return.

As the organization preps for a crucial offseason and the pursuit of free agent superstars like Paul George and LeBron James, they are remaining open to all trade offers, via Tania Ganguli of the LA Times:

While they like their young core and would prefer to keep those players growing together, they have told teams no player is untouchable in trades, according to multiple sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of trade and free-agent negotiations.

Ganguli goes on to clarify that the team is not actively seeking deals:

To be clear, the Lakers are not actively shopping any of their players. They are willing to listen to offers and could move one of them — even a member of the talented young cadre of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram or Josh Hart — if an offer blows them away.

RELATED

Report: Source Close to Paul George ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ If He Re-Signs in OKC