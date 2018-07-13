Report: Nets Trade Jeremy Lin to the Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets have traded Jeremy Lin to the Atlanta Hawks, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Nets and Hawks will also exchange future second-round picks in the deal, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/n5qooxLmQJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2018

In the Jeremy Lin deal, Atlanta sends the Nets the rights to 2016 second-round pick Isaia Cordinier (you’ll probably never see him). Atlanta gets a 2025 second-round pick and the right to swap picks with Nets in 2023. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2018

According to Wojnarowski, Atlanta is also sending Brooklyn a 2020 second-round pick via Portland.

Lin, 29, was sidelined for the entire 2017-18 season after rupturing his patellar tendon on opening night. In 2016-17, he averaged 14.5 points and 5.1 assists per game.

