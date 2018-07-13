Report: Nets Trade Jeremy Lin to the Hawks

by July 13, 2018
432

The Brooklyn Nets have traded Jeremy Lin to the Atlanta Hawks, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

According to Wojnarowski, Atlanta is also sending Brooklyn a 2020 second-round pick via Portland.

Lin, 29, was sidelined for the entire 2017-18 season after rupturing his patellar tendon on opening night. In 2016-17, he averaged 14.5 points and 5.1 assists per game.

RELATED
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Cavs had a Chance to Trade up to No. 3 in the Draft

1 day ago
5,708
NBA

Trae Young hits SEVEN 3s in 24-Point Summer League Performance ☔️

2 days ago
1,259
NBA

Allen Crabbe Saves High School From Closing with Huge Donation 💯

2 weeks ago
2,016
dennis schroder trae young role model
NBA

Hawks Coach: Schroder ‘Tremendous Role Model’ for Trae Young

3 weeks ago
1,719
NBA

Report: Dwight Howard To Negotiate Buyout, Become a Free Agent

3 weeks ago
3,000
NBA

Brendan Haywood: ‘The Locker Room Hated Dwight Howard’

3 weeks ago
28,097
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Nike React Element 87

Nike React Element 87 Presents Groundbreaking Midsole Tech in Simplest Form

2 hours ago
455

Report: Nets Trade Jeremy Lin to the Hawks

2 hours ago
432
Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Agrees to One-Year Contract with Nuggets

11 hours ago
2,322
cole anthony

COLE SUMMER: High School Point Guard Cole Anthony Runs New York🗽

24 hours ago
5,774

Wendell Carter Turns in Uber-Efficient Double-Double Outing in Vegas

1 day ago
1,026