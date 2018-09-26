Report: In Pursuit of a PG, Phoenix Could Factor Into a Jimmy Butler Trade

by September 26, 2018
213

As they continue to pursue a starting point guard, the Phoenix Suns could reportedly be a third-team partner in a Jimmy Butler trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Butler, who did not report to media day on Monday, has informed the Timberwolves that he prefers to be traded to the Miami Heat.

Teague, 30, averaged 14.2 points and 7.0 assists last season. His backup, the 22-year-old Tyus Jones, put up 5.1 points in 18 minutes per game.

RELATED
Report: Jimmy Butler Declines to Rejoin Timberwolves

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Jimmy Butler Prefers to Be Traded to the Miami Heat

4 hours ago
1,060
NBA

Report: Jimmy Butler Declines to Rejoin Timberwolves

1 day ago
3,666
NBA

T-Wolves Owner Reportedly Wants Jimmy Butler Quickly Traded

2 days ago
3,866
NBA

Report: Jimmy Butler Will Not Be Available to Play at Outset of Training Camp

4 days ago
2,335
NBA

Joel Embiid on Deandre Ayton: ‘He’s About to Get His Ass Kicked This Year’

4 days ago
1,751
NBA

Report: Timberwolves Rejecting Jimmy Butler Trade Offers

5 days ago
4,204
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
maya moore

Maya Moore Talks Motivation, Offseason and Dominant Minnesota Lynx Run 🏆

17 mins ago
18

Report: In Pursuit of a PG, Phoenix Could Factor Into a Jimmy Butler Trade

51 mins ago
213

E’Twaun Moore, Darren Collison and Langston Galloway Tell Their Stories with Q4

2 hours ago
134

Peep Victor Oladipo’s 2018 Summer Highlights 💪

3 hours ago
86

Julian Newman’s GOT THEM HANDS?!? 🥊 | SLAM Day in the Life

3 hours ago
66