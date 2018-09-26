Report: In Pursuit of a PG, Phoenix Could Factor Into a Jimmy Butler Trade

As they continue to pursue a starting point guard, the Phoenix Suns could reportedly be a third-team partner in a Jimmy Butler trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Phoenix’s pursuit of a starting point guard could factor into the Jimmy Butler trade discussions as a potential third-team partner, league sources tell ESPN. If Minnesota trades for Goran Dragic in a Miami/Butler scenario, that could make Wolves PG Jeff Teague available for Suns. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 26, 2018

Minnesota’s Tyus Jones has been another PG on Phoenix’s radar, too. https://t.co/djW3tdMyNL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 26, 2018

Butler, who did not report to media day on Monday, has informed the Timberwolves that he prefers to be traded to the Miami Heat.

Teague, 30, averaged 14.2 points and 7.0 assists last season. His backup, the 22-year-old Tyus Jones, put up 5.1 points in 18 minutes per game.

