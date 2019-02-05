The Raptors have offered Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas to the Grizzlies for Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, reports Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated.

Full details on Toronto once again, quietly, making Kyle Lowry available. This time in hopes of adding both Mike Conley and Marc Gasol: https://t.co/cb358ncgrH

Full details via Fischer:

Perhaps of greatest intrigue, the Toronto Raptors have called Memphis offering Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Lowry for both of Conley and Gasol, league sources told Sports Illustrated.

Memphis, sources said, would prefer to receive younger players such as OG Anunoby or draft assets in any exchange with Toronto that would send Conley north. The Grizzlies of course rejected Toronto’s initial offer.

Lowry has been made aware of Toronto’s negotiations involving him, according to once source close to the All-Star point guard.