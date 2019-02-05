Report: Raptors Offer Grizzlies Lowry and Valanciunas for Conley and Gasol

by February 05, 2019
144

The Raptors have offered Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas to the Grizzlies for Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, reports Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated.

Full details via Fischer:

Perhaps of greatest intrigue, the Toronto Raptors have called Memphis offering Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Lowry for both of Conley and Gasol, league sources told Sports Illustrated.

Memphis, sources said, would prefer to receive younger players such as OG Anunoby or draft assets in any exchange with Toronto that would send Conley north. The Grizzlies of course rejected Toronto’s initial offer.

Lowry has been made aware of Toronto’s negotiations involving him, according to once source close to the All-Star point guard.

RELATED
Kyle Lowry Felt Betrayed By the DeMar DeRozan Trade 

     
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Grizzlies, Jazz Discussing Conley-for-Rubio Trade

4 days ago
3,557
Style

‘Tunnels are the New Runway’: Inside the Lives of NBA Stylists 👔

5 days ago
1,670
NBA

Luka Doncic Notches Historic Triple-Double

1 week ago
4,227
NBA

‘It’s Part of the Business’: Mike Conley and Marc Gasol Address Trade Talks

2 weeks ago
2,788
NBA

Pacers Reportedly Fear Victor Oladipo Has Season-Ending Knee Injury

2 weeks ago
7,094
conley gasol trade
NBA

Report: Grizzlies Listening To Trade Offers for Conley, Gasol

2 weeks ago
1,074

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Raptors Offer Grizzlies Lowry and Valanciunas for Conley and Gasol

33 mins ago
144

Report: Mo Bamba Will Miss Significant Time with a Stress Fracture in Left Leg

53 mins ago
49

Maya Moore Announces She Will Not Play Pro Basketball in 2019

2 hours ago
265

Report: Lakers Waiting for Pelicans to Make Counter-Proposal in Anthony Davis Trade

3 hours ago
411

John Wall Ruptured Achilles After Slipping in His Home, Expected to Be Out a Year

4 hours ago
1,636