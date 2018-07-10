Report: Rockets Determined To Sign Carmelo Anthony

by July 10, 2018
The Rockets are determined to sign Carmelo Anthony after his impending departure from the Thunder, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Once a free agent, Carmelo will consider joining the Rockets and Miami Heat, per Woj.

The Rockets have lost Mbah a Moute, 31, and Trevor Ariza and plan to ramp up a pursuit of Carmelo Anthony once he becomes available after a trade and buyout or waive and stretch with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources told ESPN. […]

The Rockets will be a premium consideration for Anthony, along with the Miami Heat, league sources said.

