Report: Rockets Determined To Sign Carmelo Anthony

The Rockets are determined to sign Carmelo Anthony after his impending departure from the Thunder, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Once a free agent, Carmelo will consider joining the Rockets and Miami Heat, per Woj.

Rockets lose two forwards now — including Ariza — from NBA’s best regular season team. Houston is detemined to sign Carmelo Anthony once he becomes free in OKC, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/SfHAWntNlH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2018

The Rockets have lost Mbah a Moute, 31, and Trevor Ariza and plan to ramp up a pursuit of Carmelo Anthony once he becomes available after a trade and buyout or waive and stretch with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources told ESPN. […] The Rockets will be a premium consideration for Anthony, along with the Miami Heat, league sources said.

RELATED:

Report: Thunder and Carmelo Anthony Plan to Part Ways