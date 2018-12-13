Report: Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets Agree to Three-Year, $34M Extension

by December 13, 2018
125

After GOING OFF for 39 points and leading the Brooklyn Nets to victory on Wednesday night, Spencer Dinwiddie agreed to a three-year contract extension:

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Dinwiddie will get $34 million and there will be a player option on the third year:

Dinwiddie is averaging 16.9 points and 4.9 assists in 28.7 minutes per game this season.

