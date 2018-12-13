Report: Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets Agree to Three-Year, $34M Extension

After GOING OFF for 39 points and leading the Brooklyn Nets to victory on Wednesday night, Spencer Dinwiddie agreed to a three-year contract extension:

BREAKING: We have reached an agreement in principle with Spencer Dinwiddie on a contract extension. pic.twitter.com/iYLvc8XTNC — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 13, 2018

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Dinwiddie will get $34 million and there will be a player option on the third year:

Spencer Dinwiddie will get $34M over a three-year extension with Nets, league source tells ESPN. There will be a player option on third year, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 13, 2018

Dinwiddie was eligible for four years, $47M, but sides went with a shorter deal that would get him back into free agency quicker. His new deal will pay him: $10.6M, $11.4M and $12.3M annually starting with the 2019-20 season. https://t.co/XE9XjdpVtr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 13, 2018

Dinwiddie is averaging 16.9 points and 4.9 assists in 28.7 minutes per game this season.

RELATED

Spencer Dinwiddie Is Becoming the Toast of the Big Apple