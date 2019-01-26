After seeing his minutes dwindle recently, third year Bucks big man Thon Maker has requested a trade, according to ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski.

Agent for Milwaukee's Thon Maker has told management that he'd prefer franchise finds a trade to a team that would offer a larger role for 7-footer. Sides working on a solution. Story on ESPN: https://t.co/1J2DU2v6JA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2019

The no. 10 pick in the 2016 draft is averaging a measly 11.7 minutes per game this season, with Brook Lopez, Ersan Ilyasova and DJ Wilson composing the Bucks’ big rotation thus far. Maker, who has performed admirably in the playoffs, wants to be traded to a squad that will provide him more playing time, sources told Wojnarowski.

