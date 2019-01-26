Report: Thon Maker Informs Bucks Management He Wants a Trade

by January 26, 2019
1

After seeing his minutes dwindle recently, third year Bucks big man Thon Maker has requested a trade, according to ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski.

The no. 10 pick in the 2016 draft is averaging a measly 11.7 minutes per game this season, with Brook Lopez, Ersan Ilyasova and DJ Wilson composing the Bucks’ big rotation thus far. Maker, who has performed admirably in the playoffs, wants to be traded to a squad that will provide him more playing time, sources told Wojnarowski.

