Report: Timberwolves’ Asking Price for Jimmy Butler Is Too High

by September 27, 2018
The Timberwolves are still looking for a trade package for Jimmy Butler, but their current asking price is reportedly too high, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ asking price to trade All-Star forward Jimmy Butler remains quality veterans, top prospects, future assets and salary-cap relief, which is presently too steep of a package for interested teams, league sources told ESPN.

While the Miami Heat have been aggressive in trying to pursue a deal for Butler, Minnesota’s counter offer was apparently unacceptable:

Minnesota’s counter was a non-starter for Heat president Pat Riley, league sources said. Along with Butler, Miami had been willing to accept Gorgui Dieng and the remaining $48 million left on his contract under the right circumstances, sources said.

Other teams have expressed interest in Butler, including the Clippers, Rockets, Cavaliers, Nets, Wizards and Mavericks, per Wojnarowski.

Meanwhile, Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau is hoping to convince Butler to rejoin the team:

Throughout trade talks, Minnesota Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau has continued to try to recruit Butler to ease off his trade demand and return to practice with the team, league sources said. 

