Report: Timberwolves Remain Interested in Luol Deng

by September 03, 2018
The Minnesota Timberwolves remain interested in signing veteran forward Luol Deng, reports The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. Deng agreed to a buyout with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and will become a free agent.

According to Krawczynski, the Wolves would also be interested in pursuing big man Joakim Noah should he part ways with the New York Knicks.

Both Noah and Deng played for Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau in Chicago.

