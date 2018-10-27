Report: Timberwolves Requiring Eric Gordon in Any Jimmy Butler Trade to Houston

by October 27, 2018
9,098
Jimmy Butler and Eric Gordon

We have a new twist in the never-ending Jimmy Butler saga.

The 1-4 Houston Rockets are growing more desperate by the day to make a splash, and they have reportedly offered the Minnesota Timberwolves four first-round picks in exchange for Butler.

Alas, Thibs and the Wolves are still not biting, as they require Eric Gordon to be involved in any deal with Butler, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski:

Houston has offered four future first-round picks to Minnesota, but that package doesn’t include guard Eric Gordon, who’d be mandatory for Minnesota in any proposed deal, league sources said. Thibodeau wants a maximum return on players able to help Minnesota get back to the playoffs.

Taylor has tasked general manager Scott Layden with the focus of finding a trade, as Thibodeau concentrates on coaching the team. Miami and Philadelphia remain teams interested in potential deals for Butler, and Taylor has hoped that those teams would become more aggressive in their offers to pry Butler, league sources said.

The LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets — two teams with significant July salary cap space and a mutual free agent with Butler — haven’t been engaged for weeks with Minnesota, league sources said.

RELATED
Rockets are Offering FOUR First Round Picks for Jimmy Butler

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Rockets are Offering FOUR First Round Picks for Jimmy Butler 😳

2 days ago
1,591
NBA

‘I Was in My Head’: Donovan Mitchell Breaks Out of Slump

2 days ago
1,343
NBA

Tracy McGrady Says He Would Average ’35, 40 Points a Game’ in Today’s NBA

3 days ago
6,774
NBA

Rajon Rondo Calls Chris Paul a ‘Horrible Teammate,’ Denies Spitting on Him 😳

4 days ago
10,411
NBA

Brandon Ingram Speaks on Lakers-Rockets Brawl 🎥

5 days ago
4,345
NBA

Paul Pierce ‘Not Surprised at All’ By Chris Paul-Rajon Rondo Fight

5 days ago
8,627
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Lou Williams

Never Forget when Lou Will Dropped a 50-Piece on the Warriors ☔️

2 hours ago
211

Wendell Carter Jr Talks Goals for the Season, Off-Court Hobbies, Style and More

4 hours ago
275
Jimmy Butler and Eric Gordon

Report: Timberwolves Requiring Eric Gordon in Any Jimmy Butler Trade to Houston

6 hours ago
9,098

Post Up: Kevin Durant Takes Over in Fourth Quarter vs. Knicks

16 hours ago
796

‘I Was Just Stronger’: Paul Pierce Responds to Kobe Bryant’s Book

1 day ago
23,742