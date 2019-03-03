Report: Warriors, Sixers Interested in Signing Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut has drawn interest from multiple contenders, including the Warriors and Sixers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Bogut, who’s been playing with the Sydney Kings in the NBL, was the league’s MVP and DPOY, as the Kings were recently eliminated in the playoffs.
The 34-year-old center spent four seasons (2012-16) in Golden State and had stints in Dallas, Cleveland and L.A. before heading back to hoop in his native country.
SLAM Fam, which NBA team should sign Bogut?
