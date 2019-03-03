Report: Warriors, Sixers Interested in Signing Andrew Bogut

by March 03, 2019
173

Andrew Bogut has drawn interest from multiple contenders, including the Warriors and Sixers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Bogut, who’s been playing with the Sydney Kings in the NBL, was the league’s MVP and DPOY, as the Kings were recently eliminated in the playoffs.

The 34-year-old center spent four seasons (2012-16) in Golden State and had stints in Dallas, Cleveland and L.A. before heading back to hoop in his native country.

SLAM Fam, which NBA team should sign Bogut?

RELATED: Draymond: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Half the Defender’ Without Bogut

  
You Might Also Like

‘Mamba Mentality’: Dwyane Wade Stuns Warriors on Game-Winning Three

4 days ago
3,243

Chris Paul Recalls Andre Iguodala’s Playoff Trash Talk

7 days ago
15,175

Report: Draymond Green Close to Hiring Rich Paul as His Agent

7 days ago
6,759

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘Knowing What I Know Now, College Basketball is Bullshit’

1 week ago
4,370

Kyrie Irving Annoyed By Reaction to Video of Him Chatting With Kevin Durant

2 weeks ago
2,410

Stephen Curry: ‘I Definitely Feel Like I’m Better Than I Was Three Years Ago’

2 weeks ago
14,579

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: James Harden Drops 42 Points Against the Celtics 🚀

18 mins ago
26

Report: Warriors, Sixers Interested in Signing Andrew Bogut

1 hour ago
173

Post Up: Donovan Mitchell Drops Career-High 46 Vs Bucks 🕷️

21 hours ago
1,787
sharife cooper brandon boston

Sharife Cooper and Brandon Boston BATTLE in Final Four‼️🏆

1 day ago
269

Bucks, Eric Bledsoe Agree to Four-Year, $70 Million Extension

1 day ago
760