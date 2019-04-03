Ron Artest Documentary to Show Full Malice at the Palace Footage

“Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story” will debut May 31 on Showtime, and feature the entire Malice at the Palace.

It’s the first time the NBA has allowed extensive footage of the brawl between Indiana Pacers players and Detroit Pistons fans to be publicly shown.

Along with various interviews, it features the entire footage of the Malice at the Palace, the first time the NBA has allowed that to be shown in its entirety since it happened. — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) April 2, 2019

Artest, now known as Metta World Peace, charged into the stands after a fan threw a beer at him.

