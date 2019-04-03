Ron Artest Documentary to Show Full Malice at the Palace Footage

“Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story” will debut May 31 on Showtime, and feature the entire Malice at the Palace.
It’s the first time the NBA has allowed extensive footage of the brawl between Indiana Pacers players and Detroit Pistons fans to be publicly shown.
Artest, now known as Metta World Peace, charged into the stands after a fan threw a beer at him.
Per The AP:
Artest was eventually suspended for the remainder of that season for his role in one of the darkest moments in league history.
But he later became a leader on a Lakers team that won a championship in 2010 and was even given the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, an honor presented by the Professional Basketball Writers Association, for his work in promoting mental health awareness.
The documentary features interviews with Artest, later known as Metta World Peace, along with former teammates such as Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom.