Gobert, Davis Lead All-Defensive First Team

Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Pelicans forward Anthony Davis received the most votes among the 2017-18 All-Defense First Teamers, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

The big men are joined by Victor Oladipo, Jrue Holiday and Robert Covington—all first time All-Defensive selections.

A panel of 100 media members voted for the 2017-18 NBA All-Defensive Teams, with a First Team vote counting for 2 points, and a Second Team vote counting for 1 point.

Check out the full results below:

First Team: Rudy Gobert (192), Anthony Davis (163), Victor Oladipo (136), Jrue Holiday (105), Robert Covington (90) Second Team: Joel Embiid (90), Draymond Green (86), Al Horford (85), Dejounte Murray (80), Jimmy Butler (79) Other players receiving votes: Chris Paul (74); Paul George (69); Giannis Antetokounmpo (43); Kevin Durant (31); Klay Thompson (24); Josh Richardson (22); Marcus Smart (18); Andre Roberson (17); Jaylen Brown (16); Ben Simmons (16); PJ Tucker (13); Kyle Lowry (7); Russell Westbrook (7); Danny Green (6); Luc Mbah a Moute (5); Ricky Rubio (4); Andre Drummond (3); Gary Harris (3); LaMarcus Aldridge (2); Al-Farouq Aminu (2); Avery Bradley (2); Steven Adams (1); Will Barton (1); Eric Bledsoe (1); Ed Davis (1); Derrick Favors (1); LeBron James (1); DeAndre Jordan (1); Damian Lillard (1); Donovan Mitchell (1); Fred VanVleet (1)

