Russell Westbrook Discussing Future With Thunder, Including Potential Trade

by July 06, 2019
1,586

Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook is engaged with Thunder general manager Sam Presti to discuss his future with the organization, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. That could include a potential trade as early as this summer.

The conversation is perhaps a natural next step after the Thunder moved a substantial building block in Paul George over night. The draft haul that Oklahoma City yielded was a respectable one, but one that signaled a stark change in direction.

Wojnarowski writes that the Thunder could still scramble to build a contender around Westbrook and big man Steven Adams but that such a scenario would be unlikely.

If the Thunder were to move Westbrook their options would be limited. While Westbrook’s name and accolades are first-class, the $170 million owed to him over the next few years make him somewhat cost prohibitive for a team that isn’t ready to go all in.

One team that could be interested in potentially making a play for Westbrook is the Miami Heat. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the organization absolutely likes Westbrook.

Although there’s nothing substantive saying that they’re working on assembling a potential package, they could certainly make the money work. The question is if they could include enough prospective assets to convince the Thunder to go full rebuild.

  
