Russell Westbrook, Paul George and their OKC teammates were in Los Angeles this week working out with Rico Hines, one of the nation’s top trainers.

Joining Russ and PG at UCLA were Thunder teammates Steven Adams, Dennis Schroder, Raymond Felton, Terrence Ferguson, Hamidou Diallo and Deonte Burton.

OKC clearly isnโ€™t messin’ around this year.

