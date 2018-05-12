Shaq’s Baseball Swing Is Comedy ⚾️

Shaquille O’Neal had himself a night at the Marlins game.
The Hall of Fame big man threw out the first pitch, hung out with Judge Judy, showed off the post moves, and even took some swings in the batting cage:
Note to self: Don’t ever challenge @SHAQ. pic.twitter.com/y71iBtGfDw
— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 11, 2018
Put @SHAQ in the lineup, @Marlins 😂 pic.twitter.com/1XgHGCI0s1
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 12, 2018
