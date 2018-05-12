Shaq’s Baseball Swing Is Comedy ⚾️

by May 12, 2018
19

Shaquille O’Neal had himself a night at the Marlins game.

The Hall of Fame big man threw out the first pitch, hung out with Judge Judy, showed off the post moves, and even took some swings in the batting cage:

Off-duty Judy with the Big Aristotle @shaq. #JuntosMiami

A post shared by Miami Marlins (@marlins) on

RELATED
Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley in Heated Argument on Coach-Player Relationships

You Might Also Like
NBA

Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley in Heated Argument on Coach-Player Relationships

3 days ago
3,433
NBA

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: Shaquille O’Neal, No. 6

1 week ago
8,072
NBA

Charles Barkley: James Harden ‘Might Be the Most Unguardable Player I’ve Ever Seen’

4 weeks ago
3,387
karl-anthony towns shaquille o'neal
NBA

Shaq: Karl-Anthony Towns Needs To Demand The Ball

4 weeks ago
1,375
Dwight Howard
NBA

Dwight Howard Passes Shaquille O’Neal For 14th On All-Time Rebounding List

1 month ago
1,571
shaquille o'neal hassan whiteside
NBA

Shaq on Hassan Whiteside: ‘He Needs To Understand Strategy’

1 month ago
2,005
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Marcus Morris Is Confident He Can Put The Clamps On LeBron

15 mins ago
108

Shaq’s Baseball Swing Is Comedy ⚾️

29 mins ago
19

Gordon Hayward: ‘I’m Feeling Like An Athlete Again’ 🙌

1 hour ago
384

Stephen Curry: Chris Paul ‘Was A Great Mentor’ To Me

2 hours ago
249

THROWBACK: LeBron Dropped 45 Points In 2012 ECF Game 6 Win Over Celtics 👑

3 hours ago
376