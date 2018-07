Sheck Wes, otherwise known as “Sheck Jesus,” was just featured in a new Jordan Brand advertisement. The Harlem-based rapper is seen in the “He Got Game” Air Jordan 13, which are set to drop on August 4, for $190. The basketball player turned rapper still has ties into basketball, as his hit song “Mo Bamba” refers to his longtime friend and NBA draftee Mo Bamba. Watch the new ad above and the music video below.