Report: Sixers Attempted to Hire Away Daryl Morey from Rockets

by July 17, 2018
142
daryl morey sixers

The Sixers attempted to hire away Daryl Morey from the Rockets to fill the vacant general manager position in Philadelphia, according to the NYT‘s Marc Stein.

The Rockets granted the Sixers permission to meet with Morey, but the Rockets GM opted to remain in Houston, per Stein.

RELATED:
Philadelphia 76ers and Bryan Colangelo Part Ways

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Doc Rivers: Easy for Clippers to Rebuild

1 day ago
1,722
NBA

Report: Rockets Emerge as ‘Strong Frontrunners’ To Get Carmelo Anthony

4 days ago
4,858
carmelo anthony rockets
NBA

Report: Rockets Determined To Sign Carmelo Anthony

1 week ago
2,720
clint capela 100 million
NBA

Report: Clint Capela Seeking $100M Deal from Rockets

1 week ago
3,344
lebron james sixers
NBA

Sixers Owner: LeBron ‘Strongly’ Considered Philly

1 week ago
1,300
NBA

Report: Sixers Acquire Wilson Chandler From Nuggets

2 weeks ago
2,390
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
kawhi leonard team usa minicamp

Report: Kawhi Leonard Considering Team USA Minicamp

33 mins ago
198
ben mclemore trade kings

Report: Grizzlies Trade Ben McLemore Back To Kings

57 mins ago
270
daryl morey sixers

Report: Sixers Attempted to Hire Away Daryl Morey from Rockets

2 hours ago
142

The Top 60 Hoopers to Come Out of NEW YORK CITY 🗽

2 hours ago
2,924

Trae Young: ‘I Try to Be Steve Nash More Than Steph [Curry]’

4 hours ago
949