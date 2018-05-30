Sixers, Brett Brown Agree to Three-Year Extension

by May 30, 2018
118

The Philadelphia Sixers and head coach Brett Brown have agreed on a three-year contract extension, per multiple published reports.

Brown has coached the Sixers for the past five seasons, and had one year remaining on his current deal.

Philly reached the playoffs for the first time this year since 2011-12.

Per ESPN:

76ers president and general manager Bryan Colangelo said earlier this month that he had planned to discuss a contract extension with Brown.

“I don’t think it’s the healthiest of situations for coaches to go into a season with one year remaining on their contracts. It impacts so many aspects of what you’re doing,” Colangelo had said.

After Philly was eliminated by the Celtics in the second round of the playoffs, Brown said he didn’t feel he was owed anything from the organization, but that he and his staff had earned the opportunity to continue to build it.

“We’ve grown something that I think all of us, when you take a deep breath, look around and, collectively as an organization, I’m just so proud of where we are,” Brown said.

 
