Sixers, Brett Brown Agree to Three-Year Extension

The Philadelphia Sixers and head coach Brett Brown have agreed on a three-year contract extension, per multiple published reports.

Brown has coached the Sixers for the past five seasons, and had one year remaining on his current deal.

Philly reached the playoffs for the first time this year since 2011-12.

