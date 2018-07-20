Report: Sixers Discussed Trading for Kyle Korver

by July 20, 2018
The Sixers have had discussions about trading Jerryd Bayless to the Cavaliers for Kyle Korver, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Keith Pompey.

Korver, who played the first four seasons of his career in Philly, has two years and $15.1 million left on his deal.

