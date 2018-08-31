Report: Sixers Granted Permission to Interview 3 GM Candidates

​The 76ers have been granted permission to interview three executives—Golden State’s Larry Harris, Houston’s Gersson Rosas and Utah’s Justin Zanik—for the franchise’s vacant general manager’s job, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ownership will begin to meet with candidates next week.

Story soon on ESPN: ​The Philadelphia 76ers have been granted permission to interview three front office executives – Golden State’s Larry Harris, Houston’s Gersson Rosas and Utah’s Justin Zanik – for the franchise’s vacant general manager’s job. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2018

RELATED:

Report: Sixers Attempted to Hire Away Daryl Morey from Rockets