Report: Sixers Granted Permission to Interview 3 GM Candidates

by August 31, 2018
175
76ers gm candidates interview

​The 76ers have been granted permission to interview three executives—Golden State’s Larry Harris, Houston’s Gersson Rosas and Utah’s Justin Zanik—for the franchise’s vacant general manager’s job, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ownership will begin to meet with candidates next week.

