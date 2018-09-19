Sixers Reportedly Hire Elton Brand as GM

by September 19, 2018
258

Elton Brand is the Philadelphia Sixers’ new general manager, according to multiple published reports.

Brand, 39, takes charge following Bryan Colangelo’s unceremonious exit this summer.

Brand retired as a player in 2016, and spent two years working in the front-office.

Per ESPN:

Brand made a strong impression on ownership and coach Brett Brown in the interview process, beating out several more experienced candidates inside and outside the Sixers organization, sources said. Ultimately, ownership believed Brand had sold them on vision, preparedness and the ability to grow into the role at a crucial time for the organization.

The team also talked to internal candidates, including assistant GM Ned Cohen and senior VP of player personnel Marc Eversley.

Brand replaces Brown, who had been the interim GM since Bryan Colangelo resigned in June after his wife admitted to operating Twitter accounts that criticized team members and propped up her husband.

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Brett Brown: Ben Simmons Won’t Be Defined By Jumpshot

2 hours ago
294
NBA

Ben Simmons: ‘I Know I Have a Lot More to Give’

3 weeks ago
2,691
NBA

Ben Simmons: ‘I Wanna Be an All-Star’

1 month ago
4,861
NBA

Joel Embiid: Colangelo Tweets ‘Hurtful’

1 month ago
4,558
NBA

Joel Embiid Not Worried About Philly’s Free Agency Letdown

2 months ago
3,522
NBA

Enes Kanter: NBA Only Has ‘Five Teams’

2 months ago
34,576
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Brett Brown: Ben Simmons Won’t Be Defined By Jumpshot

2 hours ago
294

Raptors GM: Kawhi Leonard Has a ‘Fire Inside of Him’

2 hours ago
339

Sixers Reportedly Hire Elton Brand as GM

3 hours ago
258
2018 slam top 50

Introducing the 2018 #SLAMTop50

16 hours ago
6

The 13 Best Jordans of 2017-18 (That PJ Tucker Didn’t Wear)

19 hours ago
4,994