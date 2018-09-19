Sixers Reportedly Hire Elton Brand as GM

Elton Brand is the Philadelphia Sixers’ new general manager, according to multiple published reports.

Brand, 39, takes charge following Bryan Colangelo’s unceremonious exit this summer.

Brand retired as a player in 2016, and spent two years working in the front-office.

Per ESPN:

Brand made a strong impression on ownership and coach Brett Brown in the interview process, beating out several more experienced candidates inside and outside the Sixers organization, sources said. Ultimately, ownership believed Brand had sold them on vision, preparedness and the ability to grow into the role at a crucial time for the organization.

The team also talked to internal candidates, including assistant GM Ned Cohen and senior VP of player personnel Marc Eversley.

Brand replaces Brown, who had been the interim GM since Bryan Colangelo resigned in June after his wife admitted to operating Twitter accounts that criticized team members and propped up her husband.