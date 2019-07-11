Spurs Pull Marcus Morris Offer, Agree To Deal With Trey Lyles

The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a deal with free agent Trey Lyles, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The club pulled formally pulled its outstanding offer to Marcus Morris and will onboard the 23-year-old Canadian fresh off a solid 2018-19 campaign in Denver.

We wrote all about the circumstances developing in New York regarding Morris yesterday. This, perhaps, is the best outcome for all parties. Texas-bound is a four-year vet that averaged 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game when given at least 20 minutes of action in Denver last season.

Lyles deal will last for two seasons, Wojnarowski adds. The club had originally carved out the full mid-level exception for Morris and will now be able to use some or all of that on Lyles.