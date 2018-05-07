Report: Detroit Pistons Part Ways With Stan Van Gundy 🚨

Add another one name to the coaching carousel.

The Detroit Pistons officially parted ways with coach and President of Basketball Operations Stan Van Gundy Monday afternoon, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Source: Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons have parted ways. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 7, 2018

Van Gundy made a substantial move at last year’s trading deadline to turn the Pistons up another gear by trading for 5-time All-Star Blake Griffin, but still his squad still sputtered to a 39-43 finish.

Van Gundy finished his four-year tenure in Detroit with a 153-174 record and just one playoff appearance while using lottery picks on Luke Kennard and Stanley Johnson.

Van Gundy met with Pistons officials within the hour and now team moves onto a search for a new President of Basketball Operations and coach. Those jobs will be separated now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 7, 2018

Woj’s source expects Brent Barry to make a run at a front office gig left vacant by Van Gundy, who also served as the President of Basketball Operations.