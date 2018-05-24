The SLAM #ThemHands Hall of Fame: Tracy McGrady 👊

A seven-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection, two-time scoring champ, and a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

We are pleased to add to Tracy McGrady‘s exceptional resume.

Having demonstrated a willingness to engage in on-court scuffles, and a readiness to do so at all times, SLAM is inducting T-Mac into the #ThemHands HOF:

Happy birthday to Tracy McGrady, the second inductee into the SLAM #ThemHands Hall of Fame. T-Mac was handing out fades on the low. pic.twitter.com/OBy2shUzet — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 24, 2018

McGrady, who spent time on six different teams (TOR, ORL, HOU, NYK, DET, ATL) before retiring in 2012, had notable skirmishes with Bobby Jackson, Eric Snow, Steve Nash/Shaquille O’Neal, and more. No matter the opponent, Tracy never backed down.

#ThemHands fact of the week: McGrady was ejected four times during his career, and had one of the more legendary exits from a game when he decided to punt the ball into the stands…TWICE:

T-Mac joins Charles Oakley in the #ThemHands Hall.

Stay tuned for more entries and remember to keep #ThemHands ready.

“#ThemHands” is defined by Webster’s dictionary as the exchange of punches during an altercation in an NBA game, or the preparedness to do so should the moment require such generosity.

