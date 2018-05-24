The SLAM #ThemHands Hall of Fame: Tracy McGrady 👊

by May 24, 2018
295

A seven-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection, two-time scoring champ, and a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

We are pleased to add to Tracy McGrady‘s exceptional resume.

Having demonstrated a willingness to engage in on-court scuffles, and a readiness to do so at all times, SLAM is inducting T-Mac into the #ThemHands HOF:

McGrady, who spent time on six different teams (TOR, ORL, HOU, NYK, DET, ATL) before retiring in 2012, had notable skirmishes with Bobby Jackson, Eric Snow, Steve Nash/Shaquille O’Neal, and more. No matter the opponent, Tracy never backed down.

#ThemHands fact of the week: McGrady was ejected four times during his career, and had one of the more legendary exits from a game when he decided to punt the ball into the stands…TWICE:

T-Mac joins Charles Oakley in the #ThemHands Hall.

Stay tuned for more entries and remember to keep #ThemHands ready.

“#ThemHands” is defined by Webster’s dictionary as the exchange of punches during an altercation in an NBA game, or the preparedness to do so should the moment require such generosity.

