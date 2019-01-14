Tony Parker: Spurs ‘Didn’t Take Me Seriously That I Was Going To Leave’

Tony Parker says the Spurs didn’t take him seriously when he informed the team that he was going to leave last summer.

In a story by ESPN’s Michael C. Wright, Parker says he decided to consider other opportunities after Gregg Popovich informed him that he’d be San Antonio’s third-string point guard.

“They really didn’t take me seriously that I was going to leave,” Tony Parker says in a room full of folding chairs at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, more than 1,200 miles from the place he still calls home. […] “Pop just told me that I was going to be the third point guard, and I had to think really hard about if I was going to stay,” Parker says. “So then I told him I’m not gonna stay. I think they really didn’t believe I was gonna leave anyway. I think they thought I’d be like Manu and just stay.” […] Still, he needed to meet with Popovich one last time. “That was tough,” Parker says. “Like, it was kind of shaky, his voice. But I was like, ‘You know, Pop, I love you. And I will always love the Spurs. But I just can’t do it because I don’t think I’m done, and I don’t think this is the right opportunity. I don’t want to finish being on the bench and not playing.'”

RELATED:

Tony Parker: ‘I Will Retire as a Spurs Player’