Tony Parker: Spurs ‘Didn’t Take Me Seriously That I Was Going To Leave’

by January 14, 2019
2,094
tony parker spurs

Tony Parker says the Spurs didn’t take him seriously when he informed the team that he was going to leave last summer.

In a story by ESPN’s Michael C. Wright, Parker says he decided to consider other opportunities after Gregg Popovich informed him that he’d be San Antonio’s third-string point guard.

“They really didn’t take me seriously that I was going to leave,” Tony Parker says in a room full of folding chairs at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, more than 1,200 miles from the place he still calls home. […]

“Pop just told me that I was going to be the third point guard, and I had to think really hard about if I was going to stay,” Parker says. “So then I told him I’m not gonna stay. I think they really didn’t believe I was gonna leave anyway. I think they thought I’d be like Manu and just stay.” […]

Still, he needed to meet with Popovich one last time.

“That was tough,” Parker says. “Like, it was kind of shaky, his voice. But I was like, ‘You know, Pop, I love you. And I will always love the Spurs. But I just can’t do it because I don’t think I’m done, and I don’t think this is the right opportunity. I don’t want to finish being on the bench and not playing.'”

RELATED:
Tony Parker: ‘I Will Retire as a Spurs Player’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘He Carried Us’: LaMarcus Adridge Drops 56 Points on the Thunder

3 days ago
1,702
NBA

Gregg Popovich ‘Felt Badly’ Spurs Fans Booed Kawhi Leonard

1 week ago
3,457
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Hangs 1st Career Triple-Double on the Raptors

2 weeks ago
1,493
NBA

Kawhi Leonard: Booing Spurs Fans ‘Can Only Make me a Better Player’

2 weeks ago
4,954
NBA

THROWBACK: DeMar DeRozan Sets Raptors Franchise Record with 52 Points

2 weeks ago
522
NBA

Gregg Popovich Hopes Spurs Fans Treat Kawhi Leonard With ‘Kindness and Respect’

2 weeks ago
1,971
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
lamelo ball

LaMelo Ball Leads SPIRE to Can-Am Showcase Victory 🏆

9 mins ago
6

Richard Jefferson Shares Inside Perspective on Cleveland’s 2016 Title

2 hours ago
533

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
393
tony parker spurs

Tony Parker: Spurs ‘Didn’t Take Me Seriously That I Was Going To Leave’

3 hours ago
2,094

Steve Kerr: Luka Doncic ‘Sure Looks Like an All-Star’

7 hours ago
1,552