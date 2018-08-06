Tony Parker on Tim Duncan: ‘Most Coachable Great Player of All Time’

Tony Parker believes that Tim Duncan was the “most coachable great player of all time.”

In a piece for The Players’ Tribune, Parker writes that Duncan set the tone for the rest of the team.

“Guys would come in, take a look around, and eventually they would do as Tim does. That was Spurs Culture,” Parker explains.

“Here’s one thing I’ll tell you, absolutely: Timmy was the most coachable great player of all time. “That was always our secret weapon, to me: You see this all-world player, this All-NBA First Team, MVP of the Finals, about to be MVP of the league guy, and here he is in practice, willing to be coached like he’s fighting for a spot on the team. It was unreal.”

RELATED:

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: Tim Duncan, No. 9