Tony Parker on Tim Duncan: ‘Most Coachable Great Player of All Time’

by August 06, 2018
716
tony parker tim duncan coachable

Tony Parker believes that Tim Duncan was the “most coachable great player of all time.”

In a piece for The Players’ Tribune, Parker writes that Duncan set the tone for the rest of the team.

“Guys would come in, take a look around, and eventually they would do as Tim does. That was Spurs Culture,” Parker explains.

“Here’s one thing I’ll tell you, absolutely: Timmy was the most coachable great player of all time.

“That was always our secret weapon, to me: You see this all-world player, this All-NBA First Team, MVP of the Finals, about to be MVP of the league guy, and here he is in practice, willing to be coached like he’s fighting for a spot on the team. It was unreal.”

RELATED:
SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: Tim Duncan, No. 9

  
You Might Also Like
rudy gay raptors spurs night and day
NBA

Rudy Gay: ‘Night and Day’ Difference Between Spurs, Raptors

6 hours ago
3,059
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Met up with Drake After Being Traded to San Antonio

2 weeks ago
6,342
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Feels Misled by the Raptors

2 weeks ago
2,206
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard to Skip USA Basketball Minicamp

2 weeks ago
3,355
NBA

David Robinson Says Kawhi Leonard Ignored His Outreach

2 weeks ago
6,126
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Says Thank You to Toronto

2 weeks ago
6,637
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Under Armour Curry 3ZER0 II

Under Armour Curry 3ZER0 II Revealed

3 hours ago
504
rudy gay raptors spurs night and day

Rudy Gay: ‘Night and Day’ Difference Between Spurs, Raptors

6 hours ago
3,059

Zach LaVine, Jamal Crawford, Kyle Kuzma and More SHOW OUT at Zeke-End 🔥

6 hours ago
668
tony parker tim duncan coachable

Tony Parker on Tim Duncan: ‘Most Coachable Great Player of All Time’

8 hours ago
716

Report: Bronny James to Attend Crossroads in Santa Monica 📚

9 hours ago
2,107