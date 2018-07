Trae Young found his shooting stroke on Tuesday night.

The No. 5 pick in the 2018 draft nailed SEVEN 3s on his way to a game-high 24 points, helping the Hawks take down the Bulls 101-93. Check out the highlights above.

Atlanta retakes the court on Wednesday at 8:30pm ET against the Pacers.

