Travis Scott Talks to LeBron About Executive Producing NBA 2K19 🎮

by August 15, 2018
585

Rapper Travis Scott, who is the executive producer of the upcoming NBA 2K19, sat down with LeBron James to discuss what it means to play such a prominent role in the popular video game.

“It’s an honor,” Scott said. “It’s dope. I always like the chance to be able to curate music.

“It means a lot because it reaches a lot of people in different communities.”

Scott recently dropped his new album Astroworld, which was one of the biggest releases of the year.

“I was in a zone of greatness,” he told LeBron about creating the project.

James is the cover athlete for the NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition.

“It’s humbling to be on the 20th anniversary cover of a game I’ve played and loved since I was a little kid,” LeBron said, via the official press release. “We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me – from my family to where I come from and words I live by. I’m honored my journey can be part of this special time in 2K history and I’m excited for fans to see it.”

The game will be available to cop September 7, 2018.

