Travis Scott Talks to LeBron About Executive Producing NBA 2K19 🎮

Rapper Travis Scott, who is the executive producer of the upcoming NBA 2K19, sat down with LeBron James to discuss what it means to play such a prominent role in the popular video game.

“It’s an honor,” Scott said. “It’s dope. I always like the chance to be able to curate music.

“It means a lot because it reaches a lot of people in different communities.”

Scott recently dropped his new album Astroworld, which was one of the biggest releases of the year.

“I was in a zone of greatness,” he told LeBron about creating the project.

James is the cover athlete for the NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition.

โ€œItโ€™s humbling to be on the 20thย anniversary cover of a game Iโ€™ve played and loved since I was a little kid,โ€ LeBron said, via the official press release. โ€œWe were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me โ€“ from my family to where I come from and words I live by. Iโ€™m honored my journey can be part of this special time in 2K history and Iโ€™m excited for fans to see it.โ€

The game will be available to cop September 7, 2018.

RELATED

NBA Players React to Their 2K19 Ratings ๐ŸŽฎ