Rappers Travis Scott and Sheck Wes put on a private show for LeBron at his anniversary party on Friday night.

James posted videos on his Instagram story vibing to “SICKO MODE” and “Mo Bamba.” Peep it below:

Travis Scott and Sheck Wes put on a show for Bron last night ‼️ (via @KingJames) @trvisXX @sheckwes pic.twitter.com/zrg26t7siC — SLAM (@SLAMonline) September 15, 2018

And shout out to the King and Queen:

What a time.

