Three-Team Trade Involving Trevor Ariza, Kelly Oubre Jr. Falls Through 😮

The Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns had agreed in principle on a three-team trade that was headlined by sending Trevor Ariza to Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. to Phoenix, but the deal ultimately fell through because the Suns thought they were receiving Dillon Brooks, not MarShon Brooks. Once Memphis cleared it up that they were offering MarShon instead of Dillon, the deal was called off, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

The deal is dead, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

Wojnarowski had tweeted earlier in the evening that the deal was in “advanced talks.” According to their report, the Grizzlies and Suns didn’t talk directly, rather letting the Wizards facilitate the deal on both ends.

Several NBA players reacted to the confusing mess of a trade:

You can’t make this up 😂 #BrooksChronicles — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) December 15, 2018

