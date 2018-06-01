Report: Twitter Probe ‘Increasingly Focused’ on Bryan Colangelo’s Wife

by June 01, 2018
bryan colangelo wife twitter

Bryan Colangelo‘s wife, Barbara Bottini, is now at the center of the Sixers‘ internal investigation into several anonymous twitter burner accounts.

While the probe has become “increasingly focused” on Colangelo’s wife, Colangelo is “fighting for his professional life,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

As a Philadelphia 76ers internal probe into anonymous Twitter accounts has become increasingly focused on the wife of president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo, franchise ownership is seriously considering Colangelo’s dismissal, league sources told ESPN.

The probe hasn’t been completed, and a final decision has yet to be rendered, but the fallout from a report by The Ringer that connected Twitter accounts unleashing privileged information and provocative attacks surrounding the Sixers has left ownership flushed with embarrassment and anger — and Colangelo fighting for his professional life, league sources said.

