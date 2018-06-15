Report: Tyus Jones Considered Requesting Trade From Wolves

by June 15, 2018
2,522
tyus jones trade

Tyus Jones considered requesting a trade from the Timberwolves after averaging just 17.9 minutes last season and 13.8 minutes in the playoffs, according to the Sporting News Sean Deveney.

In a meeting after the playoffs, Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau assured Jones his opportunities would increase next season, diffusing his concerns.

Sources told Sporting News that Jones met with team management after the playoffs, and Thibodeau reasserted his support of Jones and his development. Even if the Wolves re-sign Rose, Jones was assured, his minutes and opportunities would increase because Crawford is not expected to return to the team. […]

Jones had considered requesting a trade, but the meeting with the team defused that notion before it arose. And for now, at least, the Wolves have no intention of dealing him.

RELATED:
Report: Jimmy Butler ‘Uncertain’ About Playing With Andrew Wiggins

  
You Might Also Like
jimmy butler andrew wiggins
NBA

Report: Jimmy Butler ‘Uncertain’ About Playing With Andrew Wiggins

8 hours ago
4,754
NBA

Report: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves ‘Not In A Good Place Internally’

4 weeks ago
3,087
NBA

Jimmy Butler Was Stuck On A Mountain Because He’s Afraid Of Heights 😂

1 month ago
2,271
NBA

Report: Wolves Assistant Rick Brunson Resigns Amid Improper Conduct Allegations

1 month ago
2,469
NBA

Andrew Wiggins: ‘I Didn’t Have the Best Season’

1 month ago
3,481
NBA

Agent: Jimmy Butler Not Responsible for Recruiting Free Agents to Minny

2 months ago
4,066
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
tyus jones trade

Report: Tyus Jones Considered Requesting Trade From Wolves

5 hours ago
2,522
kyrie ridiculous uncle drew

Kyrie Irving Sings R&B Track on Uncle Drew Soundtrack 🎧

5 hours ago
412
nba one-and-done rule 2021

NBA Memo: One-and-Done Rule Could Be Gone by 2021

6 hours ago
460
kawhi leonard trade lakers

Report: Kawhi Leonard Wants Trade From Spurs

8 hours ago
10,586
jimmy butler andrew wiggins

Report: Jimmy Butler ‘Uncertain’ About Playing With Andrew Wiggins

8 hours ago
4,754