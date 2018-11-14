Unnamed Player: There’s ‘No Way’ Durant Is Re-Signing After Draymond Feud

New details regarding the Kevin Durant–Draymond Green incident continue to surface — and they do not look good for the Warriors.

An anonymous player told Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic that there’s “no way” KD re-signs with Golden State, given what was said amid the heated exchange:

“With what was said, there is already no way Durant is coming back. The only hope is that they can say this summer, ‘See, KD. We’ve got your back. We protected you from Draymond.'”

As Thompson reports, Green took issue with how Durant has handled his impending free agency and called him a “bitch” several times:

Green took exception to how Durant addressed him. The exact dialogue couldn’t be recounted as it was said, but it began with Green immediately firing back. Who the fuck you talking to? According to multiple sources, Green then went on to make it clear he’s been making plays for years. He reminded Durant the Warriors were winning before Durant showed up so he wouldn’t stand for Durant talking to him as if he were a scrub. Green accused Durant of making the whole season about him even though he was going to leave after this season. Green let out his frustrations about how Durant has handled free agency — keeping his options open and keeping the story alive, consuming the Warriors and their season with talk of what Durant will do next.

Draymond was suspended without pay by the Warriors for Tuesday night’s game against the Hawks.

The argument began during Monday’s 121-116 overtime loss to the Clippers. On the final play of regulation, Green drove the length of the floor and turned the ball over, opting not to pass it to KD, who scored a game-high 33 points, in the backcourt.

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, one unnamed Warrior is making it his mission to “get Kevin Durant and Draymond Green back on the same page.”

One prominent Warriors player told ESPN's The Undefeated that he was going to do everything in his power to get Kevin Durant and Draymond Green back on the same page soon. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) November 14, 2018

