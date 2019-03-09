Post Up:﻿ Warriors Handle Nuggets; Rockets Win Seventh Straight

Nuggets 105 (43-21), Warriors 122 (44-20)

Klay Thompson came out firing for the Warriors, knocking down nine 3-pointers en route to a 39-point performance and a win. Kevin Durant added 26 points as well.

It was a statement game for the Warriors by flexing their muscles against the team that’s on their heels for the No. 1 seed in the West.

Klay is HYPED after catching fire in the first half 😂 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/oUAUqbLBVQ — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 9, 2019

76ers 91 (41-24), Rockets 107 (39-25)

Houston continued their ascent up the Western Conference playoff standings with a win over Philadelphia at home. James Harden almost notched a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.



The Rockets have now won seven games in a row.



Wizards 111 (27-38), Hornets 112 (30-35)

Marvin Williams paced Charlotte with a season-high 30 points (7-for-10 on 3-pointers) in the home win. Bobby Portis led Washington in scoring with 23 points.



Mavericks 106 (27-38), Magic 111 (31-36)

Orlando captured an important home win as they continue to try and catch Miami for the eighth seed. Six Magic players scored in double digits, led by Terrence Ross (22 points) and Nikola Vucevic (20 points).



Cavaliers 110 (16-49), Heat 126 (30-34)

Miami enjoyed an all-around scoring effort with eight players (including four off the bench) scoring at least 11 points, led by Josh Richardson’s 20 points. Collin Sexton put in 27 points and six assists for the Cavs.



Pistons 112 (33-31), Bulls 104 (19-48)

Detroit entered the fourth quarter trailing Chicago, but they erupted for 43 points in the final frame to push them past the Bulls. They were led by the scoring trio of Blake Griffin (27 points), Reggie Jackson (21 points) and Andre Drummond (20 points).



Jazz 104 (37-28), Grizzlies 114 (27-40)

Memphis is proving to be a pesky team for playoff hopefuls. After beating the Blazers earlier this week, the Grizzlies claimed a home win over Utah on Friday night. Mike Conley and Jonas Valanciunas paced the team with 28 and 27 points, respectively.



Raptors 127 (47-19), Pelicans 104 (30-38)

It was all Toronto in the second half as the Raptors handled New Orleans easily on the road. Kawhi Leonard led the team in scoring with 31 points.



Thunder 110 (40-26), Clippers 118 (38-29)

Lou Williams went off for 40 points while adding seven rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Clippers prevailed in the final minutes. Danilo Gallinari added 34 points to the winning effort.

