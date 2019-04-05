Grizzlies Sign Tyler Zeller For Rest Of Season

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced in a press release that they’ve signed Tyler Zeller to a rest-of-season contract. The journeyman center most recently served a 10-day contract with the Hawks earlier this season.

The Grizz will take on Zeller, an 18th body, by means of the hardship exception that they’ve been granted. Previously Dusty Hannahs slotted into that spot but, as we wrote yesterday, he was released by the franchise.

Although Zeller hasn’t made much of an impact in the league in 2018-19, he’s started 165 games over the course of his career. He’s averaged 6.9 points and 4.4 rebounds across 408 total NBA games.

While the Grizzlies sit 31-47 with four games left in the regular season, they need bodies to play in the paint during the final stretch. Jonas Valanciunas and Jaren Jackson Jr. have been ruled out for the season and Joakim Noah hasn’t played since Mar. 23.