Heat Convert Duncan Robinson’s Two-Way Deal

The Miami Heat have converted Duncan Robinson’s two-way contract into a standard deal, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reports.

The move to convert Robinson’s deal bumps Miami’s roster count to the league minimum of 14. They had been at 13 since waiving Rodney McGruder over the weekend.

In 13 contests and 8.8 minutes per game for the Heat, Robinson has averaged 2.4 points per game. In 33 G League games with Miami’s affiliate in Sioux Falls, however, the 24-year-old dropped 21.4 points per contest.

Robinson will sign a standard contract just days after fellow two-way signee Yante Maten had his own contract converted.

When McGruder’s contract was claimed by the Los Angeles Clippers earlier today, the Heat dropped below the luxury tax threshold. The addition of Robinson, on a prorated minimum deal, will not push them back over.