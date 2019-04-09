Heat Convert Duncan Robinson’s Two-Way Deal

by April 09, 2019
24
Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have converted Duncan Robinson’s two-way contract into a standard deal, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reports.

The move to convert Robinson’s deal bumps Miami’s roster count to the league minimum of 14. They had been at 13 since waiving Rodney McGruder over the weekend.

In 13 contests and 8.8 minutes per game for the Heat, Robinson has averaged 2.4 points per game. In 33 G League games with Miami’s affiliate in Sioux Falls, however, the 24-year-old dropped 21.4 points per contest.

Robinson will sign a standard contract just days after fellow two-way signee Yante Maten had his own contract converted.

Story: Heat convert Yante Maten’s two-way deal.

When McGruder’s contract was claimed by the Los Angeles Clippers earlier today, the Heat dropped below the luxury tax threshold. The addition of Robinson, on a prorated minimum deal, will not push them back over.

   
You Might Also Like
Rodney McGruder of the Miami Heat

Clippers Claim Rodney McGruder Off Waivers

2 hours ago
140
Tarik Phillip of the West Virginia Mountaineers

Washington Signs Undrafted Guard Tarik Phillip

3 hours ago
307
Jordan McRae of The Washington Wizards

Wizards Sign Jordan McRae To Multiyear Deal

3 hours ago
435
The Los Angeles Clippers

Five Teams Have Space For Late-Season Additions

3 hours ago
302
Eric Moreland of the Toronto Raptors

Raptors Ink Eric Moreland For Rest Of Season

5 hours ago
248
Mitch Creek of the Brooklyn Nets

Wolves Sign Mitch Creek For Rest Of Season

7 hours ago
221

TRENDING


Most Recent
Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat

Heat Convert Duncan Robinson’s Two-Way Deal

17 mins ago
24
Rodney McGruder of the Miami Heat

Clippers Claim Rodney McGruder Off Waivers

2 hours ago
140
Tarik Phillip of the West Virginia Mountaineers

Washington Signs Undrafted Guard Tarik Phillip

3 hours ago
307
Jordan McRae of The Washington Wizards

Wizards Sign Jordan McRae To Multiyear Deal

3 hours ago
435

Vernon Carey Jr and Scottie Barnes Put University School ON THE MAP 🦈

3 hours ago
216