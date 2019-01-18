Post Up: Ivica Zubac’s Career-Night Leads Lakers Past Thunder in OT, Pascal Siakam Nets Winner

by January 18, 2019
Knicks 100 (10-34), Wizards 101 (19-26)

The Wizards came from behind to down the Knicks in London, England as Thomas Bryant scored with two seconds to go due to a goaltending call on Alonzo Trier.

Bryant finished the day with 26 points and nine boards while Emmanuel Mudiay scored 25 on 11-for-18 shooting from the field for New York.

Suns 109 (11-35), Raptors 111 (34-13)

Pascal Siakam (10 points, 12 rebounds, five assists) finished at the buzzer to lead the Raptors past the Suns. Eight Phoenix players scored at least nine points as Kawhi Leonard had the night off.

Devin Booker scored a game-high 30 points for Phoenix.

Bulls 105 (10-35), Nuggets 135 (30-14)

Lauri Markkanen scored a game-high 27 (15 of which came in the first quarter), but it wasn’t enough to overcome an electric shooting night for Denver (52.1 percent from the field, 50% from 3). Nikola Jokic had 18 points, eight boards and 11 dimes and Jamal Murray scored a team-high 25 for Denver.

Lakers 138 (25-21), Thunder 128 (26-18)

Kyle Kuzma knocked down seven 3’s en route to a 32-point outing and Lonzo Ball took over as a floor general to lead the Lakers past the Thunder in overtime. Russell Westbrook had 26 points, nine boards and 13 assists in addition to knocking down three free throws at the end of regulation to send the game to the extra period.

Ivica Zubac was the Lakers’ third standout in the absence of LeBron James, scoring 26 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in 28 minutes of action on 12-for-14 shooting. His plus-minus of plus-35 was a game-high.

Kings 95 (23-22), Hornets 114 (21-23)

A 43-point second quarter was the difference as the Hornets won at home, largely in part due to four bench players (Miles Bridges, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Willy Hernangomez and Tony Parker) scoring double-digit points. Kemba Walker scored a team-high 23.

Sixers 120 (30-16), Pacers 96 (29-15)

Joel Embiid flirted with a triple-double (22 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks) as Philadelphia took care of business in enemy territory. Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 27 and JJ Redick scored 20 while shooting 6-for-9 from behind the arc. Thad Young scored 27 for Indiana.

 

  
Most Recent

