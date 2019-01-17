Post Up: Clutch Kyrie Lifts Celtics Over Raptors in Closing Moments

by January 17, 2019
250

Raptors 108 (33-13), Celtics 117 (26-18)

Kyrie Irving is a baaaad man. Uncle Drew took over with the game on the line, hitting several clutch shots as the Celtics secured the win over the East-leading Raptors. Kyrie finished with 27 points and a career-high 18 assists.

Magic 115 (19-25), Pistons 120 (19-24)

Blake Griffin scored 30 points in 40 minutes to help Detroit pull out the overtime win at home. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Magic.

Nets 145 (23-23), Rockets 142 (25-19)

Brooklyn and Houston played an absolute nail-bitter. Spencer Dinwiddie (33 points) led his team to the win behind several clutch shots just to get the game to overtime. Meanwhile, James Harden scored 58 points — his second straight game with 50 points.

Bucks 111 (32-12), Grizzlies 101 (19-25)

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 27 points in just 21 minutes, adding 11 rebounds in a comfortable win over Memphis. Teammate Eric Bledsoe put in 16 points in 24 minutes.

Spurs 105 (26-20), Mavericks 101 (20-24)

San Antonio had six double-digit scorers, led by Marco Belinelli’s 17 points. Luka Doncic put in a statline of 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Cavaliers 112 (9-36), Blazers 129 (27-19)

Jusuf Nurkic posted his first career triple-double (10 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) and the Blazers’ first triple-double since 2014 in the win. Damian Lillard went off for 33 points as well.

Pelicans 140 (21-24), Warriors 147 (31-14)

Steph Curry went absolutely crazy from beyond the arc, hitting nine 3-pointers, including seven in the third quarter alone as he helped Golden State complete a comeback win over New Orleans. Curry finished with 41 points. Anthony Davis put in 30 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists in the loss.

Each team combined for 43 made threes, a new NBA record.

Jazz 129 (25-21), Clippers 109 (24-20)

Utah captured its fifth straight win thanks to Donovan Mitchell (28 points), Rudy Gobert (23 points, 22 rebounds) and Jae Crowder (23 points). Lou Williams scored 23 points for the Clippers.

RELATED:
Kyrie Irving Vows ‘Never to Question’ Celtics Teammates Publicly Again

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Terry Rozier: Boston Celtics ‘Too Talented’

1 day ago
5,992
NBA

Kyrie Irving Vows ‘Never to Question’ Celtics Teammates Publicly Again

1 day ago
4,638
NBA

‘He Was Dog Tired’: James Harden Drops 57 Points on Memphis

2 days ago
3,429
The Post Up

Post Up: James Harden Surpasses Kobe Bryant in Record Books After 57-Point Night 📈

2 days ago
2,734
NBA

Kyrie Irving: ‘The Young Guys Don’t Know What it Takes to Be a Championship Level Team’

3 days ago
5,549
SLAMTV

Boston Celtics GM Watches Jalen Lecque & The Brewster Boys! 😈

4 days ago
555

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: Clutch Kyrie Lifts Celtics Over Raptors in Closing Moments

1 hour ago
250

How Two Murderers Were Spotted on an Old Mark Jackson Trading Card

15 hours ago
74,849

Report: Turkish Government Seeking Arrest Warrant for Enes Kanter

16 hours ago
1,745
warriors post up

Post Up: Warriors Have Red-Hot Shooting Night vs Nuggets 🔥

1 day ago
1,576

Dion Waiters: ‘F**k Patience. I Want to Play’

1 day ago
2,862