Post Up: Clutch Kyrie Lifts Celtics Over Raptors in Closing Moments

Raptors 108 (33-13), Celtics 117 (26-18)

Kyrie Irving is a baaaad man. Uncle Drew took over with the game on the line, hitting several clutch shots as the Celtics secured the win over the East-leading Raptors. Kyrie finished with 27 points and a career-high 18 assists.

Magic 115 (19-25), Pistons 120 (19-24)

Blake Griffin scored 30 points in 40 minutes to help Detroit pull out the overtime win at home. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Magic.

Nets 145 (23-23), Rockets 142 (25-19)

Brooklyn and Houston played an absolute nail-bitter. Spencer Dinwiddie (33 points) led his team to the win behind several clutch shots just to get the game to overtime. Meanwhile, James Harden scored 58 points — his second straight game with 50 points.

Harden gets 50 for the second straight game. Unreal. (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/iRmYJxvQ0y — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 17, 2019

Bucks 111 (32-12), Grizzlies 101 (19-25)

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 27 points in just 21 minutes, adding 11 rebounds in a comfortable win over Memphis. Teammate Eric Bledsoe put in 16 points in 24 minutes.

Spurs 105 (26-20), Mavericks 101 (20-24)

San Antonio had six double-digit scorers, led by Marco Belinelli’s 17 points. Luka Doncic put in a statline of 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Cavaliers 112 (9-36), Blazers 129 (27-19)

Jusuf Nurkic posted his first career triple-double (10 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) and the Blazers’ first triple-double since 2014 in the win. Damian Lillard went off for 33 points as well.

Pelicans 140 (21-24), Warriors 147 (31-14)

Steph Curry went absolutely crazy from beyond the arc, hitting nine 3-pointers, including seven in the third quarter alone as he helped Golden State complete a comeback win over New Orleans. Curry finished with 41 points. Anthony Davis put in 30 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists in the loss.

Each team combined for 43 made threes, a new NBA record.

Jazz 129 (25-21), Clippers 109 (24-20)

Utah captured its fifth straight win thanks to Donovan Mitchell (28 points), Rudy Gobert (23 points, 22 rebounds) and Jae Crowder (23 points). Lou Williams scored 23 points for the Clippers.

RELATED:

Kyrie Irving Vows ‘Never to Question’ Celtics Teammates Publicly Again