Post Up: DeMarcus Cousins Scores 14 Points in Warriors Debut

Warriors 112 (32-14), Clippers 94 (24-21)

DeMarcus Cousins made his return to the court after an Achilles tear in a promising debut for the Warriors. Cousins scored 14 points (3-of-4 on threes) in 15 minutes before fouling out, including a thunderous dunk to start off the game. Steph Curry also scored 28 points in the comfortable win.

Grizzlies 116 (19-26), Celtics 122 (27-18)

Kyrie Irving put the team on his back by dropping 38 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in a close home win. Mike Conley scored 26 points for the Grizzlies.

Heat 93 (21-22), Pistons 98 (20-24)

Dwyane Wade did all he could with 20 points and eight assists, but Blake Griffin’s 32 points helped Detroit pull out the win. Griffin added 11 rebounds and nine assists, while Luke Kennard added 22 points.

Nets 117 (24-23), Magic 115 (19-26)

D’Angelo Russell had to remind everybody that he still has ice in his veins. Russell pulled up for the game-clinching 3-pointer in Orlando to give his team the win. He finished with 40 points.

ICE. IN. HIS. VEINS. DLO won it for Brooklyn on a clutch 3 ❄️ (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/F0SKXJemOi — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 19, 2019

Spurs 116 (27-20), Timberwolves 113 (21-24)

San Antonio was led by the duo of LaMarcus Aldridge (29 points, nine rebounds) and Rudy Gay (22 points, five assists) in the win. Derrick Rose and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 23 points for the Wolves.

Cavaliers 99 (9-37), Jazz 115 (26-21)

Donovan Mitchell put on a show with 24 points in just 26 minutes. Rudy Gobert added 19 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, also in 26 minutes.

Pelicans 112 (21-25), Blazers 128 (28-19)

The Blazers were led by the scoring trio of Damian Lillard (24 points), CJ McCollum (20 points) and Jake Layman (20 points) in the win over New Orleans. Anthony Davis scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Pelicans.

