Post Up: Kyle Kuzma Wins MVP as Team USA Beats Team World in Rising Stars Challenge

by February 15, 2019
122

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma left his mark on the 2019 Rising Stars Challenge. Kuzma scored 35 points on 15-of-27 shooting from the field, helping Team USA beat Team World 161-144.

Teammate Jayson Tatum added 30 points (including six made 3-pointers) and nine rebounds to the winning effort.

Fellow Team USA guard Trae Young dazzled with several nutmegs on the night; he finished with a double-double of 25 points and 10 assists.

Team World was led by Ben Simmons’ 28 points and Lauri Markkanen’s 21 points.

Possible Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic deferred to his teammates most of the night, scoring 13 points and racking up nine assists.

