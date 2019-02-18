Post Up: Kevin Durant Named All-Star Game MVP as Team LeBron Defeats Team Giannis 🏆

Team LeBron 178, Team Giannis 164

Kevin Durant took home MVP honors in the 2019 All-Star Game as Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis on Sunday night in Charlotte. Durant scored a team-high 31 points as Team LeBron rallied back from down double digits in the second half. Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James had 19 apiece, Kyrie Irving had 13 points and James Harden had 12.

For Team Giannis, Giannis Antetokoumpo scored 38 points and was looking like an MVP favorite for the first three quarters. Paul George was the second-leading scorer with 20 points, Stephen Curry put up 17 and Joel Embiid finished with 10.

Check out some of the best highlights below.

RELATED

Every Dunk from the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest 💥