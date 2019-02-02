Post Up: Paul George Drops 43 Points, Hits 10 3’s in Win vs. Heat

Thunder 118 (33-18), Heat 102 (24-26)

Paul George put on All-Star performance in Miami, dropping 43 points (including 10 made three-pointers) on the Heat in a win. George added seven rebounds and five assists to the Thunder’s efforts; teammate Russell Westbrook had a triple-double of 14 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds.

George exchanged jerseys with Dwyane Wade after the game.

Grizzlies 92 (20-33), Hornets 100 (25-26)

Kemba Walker played 37 minutes as he helped his Hornets hold off the Grizzlies at home down the stretch. Walker scored 23 points while Malik Monk added 20 points off of the bench.

Celtics 113 (33-19), Knicks 99 (10-41)

Boston was led by Kyrie Irving as the star put in a statline of 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in front of the MSG crowd. On the other side, Damyean Dotson led the Knicks in scoring with 22 points.

After the game, Irving called his dad down to the court and gave him his jersey.

Kyrie gave his jersey to his dad after the game. That's special, man 😢 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/NnETYS5Mi6 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 2, 2019

Hawks 112 (16-35), Jazz 128 (30-23)

Rudy Gobert made a statement after being left off the All-Star team by putting in 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Jazz beat the Hawks. Trae Young had 28 points and nine assists in the loss.

Rockets 122 (29-22), Nuggets 136 (36-15)

Denver came out on top in a battle of top Western Conference powers. Nikola Jokic came close to a triple-double with 31 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. James Harden scored 30 points, pushing his consecutive games streak of 30+ points to 25 in a row.

