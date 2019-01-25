Post Up: Russell Westbrook’s HUGE Triple-Double Leads OKC Past New Orleans

January 25, 2019
34

Warriors 126 (34-14), Wizards 118 (20-27)

All the gears are clicking for the Warriors super squad now. Steph Curry scored a game-high 38, Kevin Durant had 21 and DeMarcus Cousins shot 8-f0r-12 from the field to score 17 points in 24 minutes of work.

Trevor Ariza led the Wizards with 27.

Trail Blazers 120 (30-20), Suns 106 (11-39)

Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jake Layman combined for 64 points as the Trail Blazers overcame a slow start to down the Suns. Devin Booker scored 27 for Phoenix.

Pelicans 116 (22-27), Thunder 122 (30-18)

Triple-doubles are nothing new for Russell Westbrook, but he brought his box score numbers to another level as he racked up 23 points, 17 rebounds, 16 dimes and two steals. Westbrook became the second player in the 3-point line era — the first since Magic Johnson’s 24-17-17 in 1989 — to put up that line.

Paul George added 23 points, 11 boards and seven dimes while Steven Adams had a 20-13 double-double.

Jrue Holiday had 22 points and a team-high 13 assists to lead his squad that’s been without the help of injured Anthony Davis.

Timberwolves 120 (24-24), Lakers 105 (25-24)

Los Angeles received a boost in the return of Rajon Rondo (15 points, 13 assists), but a 36-point fourth quarter outing by Minnesota resulted in another loss for the struggling Lakers.

Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 50 points.

 

