Nets 112 (6-6), Nuggets 110 (9-3)

Caris LeVert is cold-blooded. The forward hit yet another game-winner, this time against the Nuggets with just 0.3 seconds remaining. LeVert took advantage of a reaching Gary Harris and threw up a perfect floater for the win. D’Angelo Russell (23 points) and Nikola Jokic (37 points) led their respective teams in scoring.

CARIS LEVERT GAME-WINNER. He's on another level this year (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/GKS6U4KGQv — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 10, 2018

Hornets 132 (6-6), 76ers 133 (8-5)

Joel Embiid put in a monster effort to pull his team to the win. Embiid registered 42 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks against the Hornets. Kemba Walker scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to bring Charlotte back, but his team fell just short in overtime.

Celtics 115 (7-5), Jazz 123 (6-6)

Gordon Hayward played against his ex-team for the first time since joining the Celtics, but the Jazz took care of business down the stretch to get the win. Joe Ingles tied his career high with 27 points, and Jae Crowder showed up with a huge 20 points off the bench. Terry Rozier filled in for the absent Kyrie Irving (personal) with 22 points.

All about Jae pic.twitter.com/DOV1AVbGji — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 10, 2018

Wizards 108 (2-9), Magic 117 (5-7)

Washington came climbing back in the fourth quarter, getting Orlando’s lead down to one with just over two minutes left, but the Magic turned it on after that en route to the win. Nikola Vucevic led the team with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Pistons 124 (6-5), Hawks 109 (3-9)

Atlanta never held the lead in this one, with Detroit taking control from the jump and never letting up. Andre Drummond put in 23 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the win.

Not exaggerating when we say that this is ridiculous. #PistonsNow 📺 @FOXSportsDet Plus pic.twitter.com/fseEyXS38R — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 10, 2018

Pacers 110 (8-5), Heat 102 (56)

Miami debuted their new Vice Nights “City Edition” jerseys, and an alternate court to boot, but the new digs didn’t lead to a win. Indiana finished the game on a 12-0 run to close things out. Victor Oladipo led the team with 22 points.

Turner throws it down with two hands. pic.twitter.com/cyQ30ZVYiD — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 10, 2018

Timberwolves 110 (4-9), Kings 121 (7-5)

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points in 39 minutes, but it was all for not. Minnesota threatened in the fourth quarter but Sacramento held on, led by Willie Cauley-Stein’s 25 points..

