Post Up: Derrick Rose Drops 24, Gets MVP Chants in Chicago 🌹

Timberwolves 119 (16-18), Bulls 94 (9-26)

This game was all about Derrick Rose. The Chicago product made a return to his hometown and didn’t disappoint, putting in 24 points and adding eight assists in the win. Teammate Karl-Anthony Towns registered a double-double (20 points, 20 rebounds) as well.

Rose even received MVP chants from the Chicago crowd in the fourth quarter.

Wizards 95 (13-22), Pistons 106 (16-16)

Detroit fended off 21 points apiece from John Wall and Bradley Beal to capture the home win. The Pistons were once again led by Blake Griffin, who registered 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Langston Galloway added 22 points in the winning effort.

Suns 122 (9-26), Magic 120 (14-19)

Orlando was able to force overtime down the stretch of the fourth quarter, but Phoenix pulled out the win thanks to Devin Booker’s 35 points. TJ Warren added 24 points as well. DJ Augustin led the Magic with 27 points.

WE LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS. pic.twitter.com/02QovmylGv — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 27, 2018

Pacers 129 (23-12), Hawks 121 (9-24)

Indiana rode a balanced attack to overcome Atlanta. Eight Pacers scored in double digits, led by Thaddeus Young’s 21. Kent Bazemore dropped 32 points in the loss.

Myles takes off 🛫 pic.twitter.com/B9DGMivzwE — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 27, 2018

Hornets 132 (16-17), Nets 134 (17-19)

Clutch played kept this one going all the way into two overtimes. At the end of 2OT, Joe Harris put Brooklyn ahead for good with a steal and layup. Spencer Dinwiddie dropped 37 points and 11 assists off the bench, while Harris added 27 points. Kemba Walker had 35 points in the loss.

GET THE BALL, GET THE BUCKET. pic.twitter.com/VkgFwxyYEy — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 27, 2018

Raptors 106 (26-10), Heat 104 (16-17)

This one came down to the final minutes as Toronto climbed back into the game. Then, with under 30 seconds left, Danny Green got wide open in the corner and buried a three to put the Raptors ahead for good. Kawhi Leonard led the team with 30 points.

Danny Green was WIDE open for the game-winning three (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/6L02XJXzqY — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 27, 2018

Cavaliers 87 (8-27), Grizzlies 95 (18-16)

A slow night offensively doomed Cleveland and allowed Memphis to grind out a sub-100-point win. Marc Gasol paced his team with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jordan Clarkson scored 24 for the Cavaliers.

MAC 11 with a KISS off the window https://t.co/XRIzuf7T2G pic.twitter.com/cTIhoHgtYT — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 27, 2018

Pelicans 119 (15-20), Mavericks 122 (16-17)

Dallas just keeps falling in love with Luka Doncic. The rookie was one rebound away from his first-ever triple-double, contributing 21 points and 10 assists as well. Anthony Davis had a monster 32-point, 18-rebound performance for New Orleans.

Maxi protects the rim at one end, and Luka attacks it at the other! pic.twitter.com/xSIUPmh9wV — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 27, 2018

Nuggets 103 (21-11), Spurs 111 (19-16)

The West’s best team was taken down in San Antonio behind DeMar DeRozan’s big night (30 points, seven rebounds and five assists). LaMarcus Aldridge added 27 points to the win as well. Juancho Hernangomez put in 27 points for the Nuggets.

Kings 118 (18-16), Clippers 127 (20-14)

The Kings went on a 24-1 run in the fourth quarter to get the L.A. lead down to single digits, but the Clippers were able to hold on. Each team had seven double-digit scorers, highlighted by Lou Williams’ 24 points for the Clippers and De’Aaron Fox’s 19 points for the Kings.

Sheesh, @TeamLou23. 14 points in Q4 for the reigning Sixth Man of the Year. pic.twitter.com/d6rL1GyIGj — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 27, 2018

