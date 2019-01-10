Post Up: Giannis Earns the Win in a BATTLE of MVP Candidates 💪

Bucks 116 (29-11), Rockets 109 (23-17)

All eyes were on MVP hopefuls Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden — it didn’t disappoint. Giannis scored 27 points and grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds in the impressive road win. Harden registered 42 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Rockets.

Giannis playing volleyball to beat the buzzer 🏐 (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/DTFR0G6V60 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 10, 2019

Pacers 108 (27-14), Celtics 135 (25-15)

Boston led from start to finish, at one point holding a 31-point advantage in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris paced the Celtics with 22 points each.

76ers 106 (27-15), Wizards 123 (17-25)

Philadelphia dropped the road game despite 35 points and 14 rebounds from Joel Embiid. Washington controlled for majority of the game thanks to Bradley Beal’s 34 points and five rebounds.

5 assists Just another night at the office for @RealDealBeal23 🐼🔥https://t.co/5PhbX5dQza | #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/EUB27K9eLS — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 10, 2019

Hawks 100 (12-29), Nets 116 (21-22)

Brooklyn recovered after letting Atlanta score 38 first-quarter points by closing the game with 30 points in the fourth quarter. They were led by D’Angelo Russell’s 23 points and four assists.

The Nets put together a tribute video for Vince Carter, who's third in franchise history in points 🙏 (via @BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/4kisBcYJW9 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 10, 2019

Spurs 86 (24-18), Grizzlies 96 (19-22)

Marc Gasol turned it up playing against his brother, Pau, with 26 points and 14 rebounds in a home win. Pau had seven points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs.

Cavaliers 124 (8-34), Pelicans 140 (20-22)

Anthony Davis (38 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists) helped New Orleans stay ahead for good in this high-scoring affair. Jordan Clarkson had 21 points in the loss.

AD just a bully at the rim (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/xmU5Q9tWpF — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 10, 2019

Suns 94 (10-33), Mavericks 104 (19-22)

The night once again belonged to Luka Doncic, who put in 30 points, six rebounds and five assists in the win. TJ Warren scored 20 points for the Suns.

Magic 93 (17-24), Jazz 106 (21-21)

Utah made up for an early 21-point deficit to come back and steal the road win. Donovan Mitchell dropped 33 points and added seven assists for the Jazz.

Second half glow-up is on 😉 pic.twitter.com/RNkCWCI4Ae — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 10, 2019

Bulls 112 (10-31), Blazers 124 (25-17)

CJ McCollum paced the Blazers in the win with 24 points on an effective 10-of-14 shooting from the field. Wendell Carter Jr. registered 22 points and six rebounds for the Bulls.

Pistons 100 (17-21), Lakers 113 (22-19)

Kyle Kuzma stepped up with a career-high 41 points on 16-of-24 shooting from the field (5-of-10 from 3-point land), which he accomplished in just three quarters. Michael Beasley added 19 points in celebration of his birthday.

GO OFF, KUZ!! He's got a career-high 41 points in three quarters alone 🎯 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/2Bf080SUcJ — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 10, 2019

