Post Up: Giannis Antetokounmpo Ties Career High With 44 Points 💪

Hawks 108 (6-22), Celtics 129 (18-10)

Boston was able to claim its eighth straigt win in a row. Kyrie Irving (24 points), Jayson Tatum (22 points) and Marcus Morris (20 points) all contributed much-needed scoring. Kevin Huerter had 19 points for Atlanta.

Knicks 129 (9-21), Hornets 124 (14-14)

Charlotte unfortunately couldn’t hold on to a lead, letting the Knicks rally from a 16-point deficit in the fourth to force overtime and ultimately win. Emmanuel Mudiay dropped 34 points and added eight assists in the win.

Wizards 118 (11-18), Nets 125 (12-18)

Fresh off a three-year contract extension, Spencer Dinwiddie showed up. The guard scored 27 points in 31 minutes off of the bench, adding six assists and four rebounds. Bradley Beal scored 31 points in the loss.

🎥 @SDinwiddie_25 on the key to this team bouncing back: “Players only baby! Players only film session!” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CYgdjrSdlj — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 15, 2018

Bucks 114 (19-9), Cavaliers 102 (7-22)

Giannis Antetokounmpo tied his career high for points with 44 in Cleveland. The MVP favorite added 14 rebounds and seven assists in the win. Milwaukee led for the entire game from start to finish.

Pacers 113 (19-10), 76ers 101 (19-11)

Turnovers ended up costing the 76ers big time, committing 16 of them compared to the Pacers’ seven. Indiana was led by Thad Young’s 26 points. Joel Embiid had 40 points and 21 rebounds in the loss.

Big play in a BIG moment from @yungsmoove21 pic.twitter.com/zfkXTAiK4V — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 15, 2018

Heat 100 (12-16), Grizzlies 97 (16-12)

Miami enjoyed a balanced attack, having five double-digit scorers including three of them from the bench. Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk led the way with 18 points. Mike Conley scored 22 points in the loss.

Thunder 98 (17-9), Nuggets 109 (18-9)

Denver came out on top in this battle of top Western Conference teams. Nikola Jokic paced his team with yet another near triple-double, registering 24 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. Paul George contributed 32 points for OKC.

Raptors 122 (23-8), Blazers 128 (16-13)

Toronto fell just short on the road without their main facilitator in Kyle Lowry out due to a thigh bruise. Portland had been just 5-10 in their last 15 games but turned it up at home with an astounding eight players scoring in double digits. Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 28 points.

MEYERS REVERSE ALLEY OOP pic.twitter.com/0G5ZdkJrVT — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 15, 2018

Warriors 130 (19-10), Kings 125 (15-12)

Golden State outscored Sacramento 17-2 in the last 3:03 of the game to pull out the comeback win. Their three top scorers did what they do best, with Steph Curry (35 points), Kevin Durant (33 points) and Klay Thompson (27 points) helping the Warriors pull a win out in the high-scoring affair. Buddy Hield put in 27 points for the Kings.

