Post Up: Giannis Antetokounmpo Ties Career High With 44 Points 💪

by December 15, 2018
75

Hawks 108 (6-22), Celtics 129 (18-10)

Boston was able to claim its eighth straigt win in a row. Kyrie Irving (24 points), Jayson Tatum (22 points) and Marcus Morris (20 points) all contributed much-needed scoring. Kevin Huerter had 19 points for Atlanta.

Knicks 129 (9-21), Hornets 124 (14-14) 

Charlotte unfortunately couldn’t hold on to a lead, letting the Knicks rally from a 16-point deficit in the fourth to force overtime and ultimately win. Emmanuel Mudiay dropped 34 points and added eight assists in the win.

Wizards 118 (11-18), Nets 125 (12-18)

Fresh off a three-year contract extension, Spencer Dinwiddie showed up. The guard scored 27 points in 31 minutes off of the bench, adding six assists and four rebounds. Bradley Beal scored 31 points in the loss.

Bucks 114 (19-9), Cavaliers 102 (7-22)

Giannis Antetokounmpo tied his career high for points with 44 in Cleveland. The MVP favorite added 14 rebounds and seven assists in the win. Milwaukee led for the entire game from start to finish.

Pacers 113 (19-10), 76ers 101 (19-11)

Turnovers ended up costing the 76ers big time, committing 16 of them compared to the Pacers’ seven. Indiana was led by Thad Young’s 26 points. Joel Embiid had 40 points and 21 rebounds in the loss.

Heat 100 (12-16), Grizzlies 97 (16-12)

Miami enjoyed a balanced attack, having five double-digit scorers including three of them from the bench. Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk led the way with 18 points. Mike Conley scored 22 points in the loss.

Thunder 98 (17-9), Nuggets 109 (18-9)

Denver came out on top in this battle of top Western Conference teams. Nikola Jokic paced his team with yet another near triple-double, registering 24 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. Paul George contributed 32 points for OKC.

Raptors 122 (23-8), Blazers 128 (16-13)

Toronto fell just short on the road without their main facilitator in Kyle Lowry out due to a thigh bruise. Portland had been just 5-10 in their last 15 games but turned it up at home with an astounding eight players scoring in double digits. Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 28 points.

Warriors 130 (19-10), Kings 125 (15-12)

Golden State outscored Sacramento 17-2 in the last 3:03 of the game to pull out the comeback win. Their three top scorers did what they do best, with Steph Curry (35 points), Kevin Durant (33 points) and Klay Thompson (27 points) helping the Warriors pull a win out in the high-scoring affair. Buddy Hield put in 27 points for the Kings.

RELATED:
Three-Team Trade Involving Trevor Ariza, Kelly Oubre Jr. Falls Through

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets Agree to Three-Year, $34M Extension

1 day ago
711
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
1,832
The Post Up

Post Up: Kyrie Irving Drops 37 Points, Comes Up Clutch in OT ❄️

2 days ago
2,460
NBA

‘We’d Easily Win’: Shaquille O’Neal Says the ’01 Lakers Would Beat Golden State

3 days ago
7,803
NBA

Kevin Durant: ‘We’ll Probably All Get Statues Here’

3 days ago
3,133
Under Armour Curry 6
Kicks

Under Armour Curry 6 Officially Unveiled

3 days ago
1,512
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: Giannis Antetokounmpo Ties Career High With 44 Points 💪

1 hour ago
75

Three-Team Trade Involving Trevor Ariza, Kelly Oubre Jr. Falls Through 😮

2 hours ago
260
Jalen Lecque

Jalen Lecque GOES OFF with Celtics Scouts Watching! 👀

10 hours ago
120
Jabari Parker

Report: Bulls Engaged in Trade Talks on Jabari Parker

11 hours ago
1,599
Markelle Fultz

Report: 76ers Have Declined Multiple Trade Requests for Markelle Fultz

11 hours ago
3,867